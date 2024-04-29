John Bean Technologies (JBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBT opened at $90.80 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

