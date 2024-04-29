John Bean Technologies (JBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
John Bean Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of JBT opened at $90.80 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.
John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.
About John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
