Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Camping World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWH

Camping World Trading Up 1.9 %

Camping World stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.16%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 169,117 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,451,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Camping World by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.