Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $20.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SFNC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.