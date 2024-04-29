Capitol Federal Financial’s (CFFN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $6.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

CFFN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

CFFN stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $643.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,990 shares of company stock valued at $125,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92,103 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.