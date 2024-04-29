Short Interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Increases By 68.2%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GeneDx Trading Up 2.2 %
WGSWW opened at $0.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About GeneDx
