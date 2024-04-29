Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $51.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.73 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

