Socket Mobile (SCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of SCKT stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

