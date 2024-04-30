ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. ATI also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.54-0.60 EPS.

ATI Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ATI opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. ATI has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ATI will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ATI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

