McAdam LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

UCON opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

