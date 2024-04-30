SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21, RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.09-$13.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $201.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.86. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $263.08.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.