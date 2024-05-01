Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,334 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,688,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,331,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

