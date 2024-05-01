Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 386,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,774,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.64 and a 200-day moving average of $193.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

