Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Get Polaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PII

Polaris Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.