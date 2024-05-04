Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 15,740.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Trading Down 1.2 %

Standex International stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.96. The stock had a trading volume of 110,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,823. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $119.14 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.40.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 10.11%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $354,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $354,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

