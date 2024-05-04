Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Trupanion Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.85. 2,330,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,707. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $833.50 million, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

