U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 371.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,820 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,785. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.05%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.