Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Robert W. Baird

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $137.21. 1,418,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average of $115.20. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $138.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

