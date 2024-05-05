Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.8% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 551,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,224. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $966.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.