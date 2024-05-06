Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CFO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Landsittel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Landsittel sold 13,734 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $1,205,570.52.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Landsittel sold 5,003 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $453,722.07.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.25. 803,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,452. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $55,893,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after acquiring an additional 498,622 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.1% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 751,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 336,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2,788.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 260,321 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

