Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,336 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VWO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,746,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.