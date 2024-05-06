Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.59

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

