IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $476.87. The company had a trading volume of 298,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $523.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

