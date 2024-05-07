Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,821 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,766 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 837,166 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 558,869 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,199 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FSCO stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

