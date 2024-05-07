CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.50

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 124505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

CBS Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

