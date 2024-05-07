Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 5,496 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $506,896.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,152.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 204 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $18,845.52.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $353,800.00.

BancFirst stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.69. 3,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $8,818,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

