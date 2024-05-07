Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 18,366 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $101.90. 255,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

