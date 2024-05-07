Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $8.46 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 2.41% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMV. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:NUMV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,332 shares. The firm has a market cap of $335.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.