Gossamer Bio’s (GOSS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $0.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,709,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,954,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,596,332 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,530,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 3,065,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $5,105,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.