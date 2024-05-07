iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.34

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.34 and last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 165803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

