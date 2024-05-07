The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,421,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $679,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,524,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $643,846,000 after acquiring an additional 106,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.75. 1,774,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.