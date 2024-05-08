Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.3 million-$85.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.4 million.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 158,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,583. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $435.70 million, a PE ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.