Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.3 million-$85.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.4 million.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 158,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,583. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $435.70 million, a PE ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

