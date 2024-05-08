Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,574 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,355 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,373 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after buying an additional 1,370,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 936.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after buying an additional 971,096 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. 127,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,399. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

