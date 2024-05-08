Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $13.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NREF opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 460.31, a quick ratio of 460.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -363.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

