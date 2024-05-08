Sapient Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

