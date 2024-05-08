Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.37. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.
