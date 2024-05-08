TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Robert W. Baird

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TrueBlue Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $324.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.51. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.06.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrueBlue will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TrueBlue
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TrueBlue
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.