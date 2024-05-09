AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Acquires 4,621 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $95,192.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,056.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AXR opened at $20.61 on Thursday. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.04.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in AMREP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

