AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Acquires 4,621 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $95,192.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,056.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AMREP Price Performance
Shares of AXR opened at $20.61 on Thursday. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.04.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.
About AMREP
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
