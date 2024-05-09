Insider Selling: Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.47.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CDE. Roth Mkm began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.36.

View Our Latest Report on CDE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 50.0% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 32.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.