Burford Capital (BUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, analysts expect Burford Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Burford Capital stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Burford Capital has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.70.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.38%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

