Burford Capital (BUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.
Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, analysts expect Burford Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Burford Capital Price Performance
Burford Capital stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Burford Capital has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.70.
Burford Capital Increases Dividend
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burford Capital
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Arm’s Earnings Stumble Could Create A Golden Entry Point
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.