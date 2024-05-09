Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 418.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ CNTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 453,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,731. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,243 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Context Therapeutics worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

