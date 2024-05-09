Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 11th

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Enerflex Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of EFX traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.96. 959,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,825. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$862.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFX

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.