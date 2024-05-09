HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $575.00 at Barclays

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $600.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.56.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $589.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,550. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -165.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after acquiring an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

