Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) PT Raised to $17.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s current price.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

OTC:GTBIF traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 276,351 shares.

