OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. 44,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,067. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $37.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. On average, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $67,126.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,474.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $67,126.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,474.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $75,624.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,798.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $477,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 136.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

