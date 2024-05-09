Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $248,000 Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 663,300 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,688,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,573 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NS stock remained flat at $21.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.12 million. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

