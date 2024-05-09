Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 1,860 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 138.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $123.29 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

