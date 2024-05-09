Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) Insider Brent Jones Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS – Get Free Report) insider Brent Jones purchased 1,000,000 shares of Latin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$205,000.00 ($135,761.59).

Latin Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 12.85.

Get Latin Resources alerts:

Latin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Latin Resources Limited explores and develops mining projects in Australia, Peru, Argentina, and Brazil. The company primarily explores for lithium, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Salinas Lithium project, which consists of approximately 38,000 hectares located in the district of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.