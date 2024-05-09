Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 170,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.