BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

LON:BRWM opened at GBX 617.41 ($7.76) on Friday. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 490 ($6.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 644 ($8.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,494.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 542.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 542.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of £8,337.42 ($10,474.15). 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

