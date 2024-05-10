NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (NSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 12th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 183.84, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.
About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
